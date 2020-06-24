Chris Gilbert

Are Kids Having Enough Fun This COVID Summer?

Posted: Jun. 24, 2020 11:43 AM PDT

I realize there are more fun things for kids to do inside the modern home these days. But I know I speak for many parents and grandparents that fun outside the home is still pretty limited. Or maybe I should speak for myself. My grandchildren really miss swimming at the pool of my apartment complex. They also miss going to the park, even though it’s often pretty hot this time of year. They also miss trips to the library. They also miss an entertainment center that has bumper cars, arcade games, laser tag, and go-cart racing. And it doesn’t look like any of those kid-friendly options are going to be available, or maybe just before they go back to school. At least the movie theatres are finally opening up. The interesting thing is that younger children still appear to be the least vulnerable to the coronavirus. And I am very grateful and thankful for that.

