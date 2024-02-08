Area Firefighters Promoting Measure B Passage

As you might expect, area firefighters are also pushing for passage of Grass Valley’s fire tax measure. Measure B, on the March Primary ballot, is a general three-eighths-of-a-percent sales tax increase. It would raise about two-and-a-half million dollars a year. Clayton Thomas is the president of the Nevada County Professional Firefighters. That includes the Grass Valley, Penn Valley, Nevada County Consolidated, and Higgins districts. He says the measure would allow Grass Valley Fire to increase staffing from two to three firefighters per apparatus…

Thomas says the more effective response would result in keeping more wildfires from becoming major conflagrations. He also mentions that the increased staffing would depend on the market, which has been pretty tight lately…

The funding could also be used to help with vegetation removal and other prevention efforts this year. Measure B needs majority approval and has a seven-year sunset clause. A committee would also be formed to monitor spending, similar to Measure E.