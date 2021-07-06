< Back to All News

Area’s Sickest Not Fully Vaccinated

Posted: Jul. 6, 2021 6:32 AM PDT

Even with more and more people out and about and everyone trying to enjoy public entertainment and travel again, the number of COVID related illness in the county has dropped. Active cases once again under 50 as of Friday. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital President and CEO Dr. Brian Evans says even though cases are down there is a trend with hospitalizations.

 

He credits the number of residents over 55 choosing to get vaccinated as a contributing factor. He says a larger percentage of elderly are fully vaccinated compared to younger residents. He also says there is another obvious trend too.

 

As of Friday afternoon, there were 46 active cases and 5 hospitalizations in Nevada County. The numbers wee the lowest of the week.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha