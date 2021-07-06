Area’s Sickest Not Fully Vaccinated

Even with more and more people out and about and everyone trying to enjoy public entertainment and travel again, the number of COVID related illness in the county has dropped. Active cases once again under 50 as of Friday. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital President and CEO Dr. Brian Evans says even though cases are down there is a trend with hospitalizations.

He credits the number of residents over 55 choosing to get vaccinated as a contributing factor. He says a larger percentage of elderly are fully vaccinated compared to younger residents. He also says there is another obvious trend too.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 46 active cases and 5 hospitalizations in Nevada County. The numbers wee the lowest of the week.