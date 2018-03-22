Arizona Sheriff Mack Featured at Candidates Forum

The Nevada County Tea Party is getting ready to host a candidate forum with a little bit of a twist. The three candidates for Nevada County Sheriff have been invited to participate, and so has a special guest. Sue McGuire with the Tea Party says former Arizona Sheriff Richard Mack will be here…

Mack, who is also running for Congress in Arizona, will speak and take questions….

According to a Nevada County Tea Party release, Bill Smethers, who is one of the three candidates, will not attend. The release says although all three candidates were involved in selecting the date for the forum, the date was apparently not conveyed to Smethers’ campaign committee, which resulted in a scheduling conflict. The forum is tomorrow night at 6pm at the Foothill Events Center.

