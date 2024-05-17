Armed Forces Day Moves In With Fly-In

Saturday also marks Grass Valley’s third annual Armed Forces Day, which is held the weekend before Memorial Day weekend each year. And unlike Memorial Day, it celebrates people still with us who are actively serving in the military, along with those who have served in the past. And there’s also a major venue change from downtown. It’s being combined with the Fly-In at the Nevada County Airport. Juan Browne is president of the Golden Empire Flying Association and spoke to Tom Fitzsimmons on a recent On the Town. In addition to flyovers, precision flour-bombing, and spot-landing demonstrations, along with numerous displays of vintage aircraft, he says the Air Attack Base is also open to the public…

Steve Rose is co-chair of the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Association Armed Forces Committee. He says all military branches are recognized. And we’re one of only two counties in the country with a formal military appreciation program…

Airplane rides are also available, with donations that raise money for the Association’s aviation scholarship program. Local law enforcement agencies will also be on hand, including with some static displays. There’s also a Kids Zone. The 2024 Armed Forces Day is from 8am to 2pm on Saturday, the Fly-In lasts until 4pm, with both happening this year at the Nevada County Airport.