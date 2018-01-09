< Back to All News

Armed Robbery At Grass Valley Business

Posted: Jan. 9, 2018 12:11 PM PST

An armed robbery at a Grass Valley business Monday night. Police Lieutenant Joe Matteone says it happened at the Auto Zone store on Brunswick Road…

Matteone says the suspects tied the two employees hands together and forced them into the bathroom. The suspects then stole over $2,000 from the safe and register and fled in an unknown direction. The employees managed to free themselves and call law enforcement…

Matteone says the other suspect is also described as a white male adult, also wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt or jacket, black baseball-style cap, a black face mask covering the lower half of his face, as well as black pants, boots, and gloves. Also, the suspect with the knife and crowbar appeared to be heavily under the influence of drugs.

