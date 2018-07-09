Armed Robbery Reported By Motorist

An armed robbery with a lot of unanswered questions occurred Sunday night in the North San Juan area, according to Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Royal says two men got out of their vehicle, brandishing a handgun and baseball bat, and demanded a backpack of money that they believed the victim had. About 30-thousand dollars was taken…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Royal says the victim claimed to have earned the money through odd jobs. He says there is still a lot of work to be done before it can be determined exactly what happened and why.