Armed Services Day In Grass Valley Saturday

Military branches are also in the spotlight the weekend before Memorial Day, with Grass Valley’s second annual Armed Services Day, honoring active-duty personnel on Saturday. That includes the announcement of men and women selected to receive 2023 Military Service Awards. Nevada County Human Resources Director Steve Rose, who also works closely with the local Veterans Services Office, says highlights include multiple civilian as well as military flyovers…

Rose says static displays include a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, as well as a Beale chase car…

Also, a parade of dignitaries, including a special recognition for Retired Navy Commander Lou Conter, now 101 years old, and the last survivor of the Pearl Harbor attack on the USS Arizona. That’s happening Saturday in Grass Valley’s downtown business district, from 11am to 3pm.