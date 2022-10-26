< Back to All News

Arrest After Assault Rampage In Auburn

What was supposed to be a routine visit to the Auburn Cemetary for one man turned into the fight of his life. Placer County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Nelson Resendes says the victim had gone to visit his wife’s grave, as he does almost every morning. But that morning, he heard what sounded like his vehicle being vandalized. He turned around and saw 37-year-old Nathanial Lindstrom standing next to the vehicle…

Resendes says LIndstrom then walked over to the cemetary maintenance yard and got into an altercation with several workers. He threw the cell phone at one of them, causing a laceration to the face, before assaulting another person at a nearby train station. Deputies saturated the area and Lindstrom led them on a foot pursuit into traffic on Highway 49 near Fulweiler Avenue…

Resendes says it’s also unclear whether Lindstrom, considered a transient, had mental health problems.

