Arrest After Auburn Bank Robbed Again

Posted: Mar. 13, 2018 2:33 PM PDT

A bank on Grass Valley Highway in Auburn has been robbed for the second time in four days. But an arrest was made after the second robbery, which occurred Monday afternoon at First U-S Community Credit Union. Police Lieutenant Victor Pecoraro says Timothy McKenna, of Madera, has been taken into custody…

But fearing, at the time, that the case might contain a gun, the teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash. Pecoraro says McKenna was reported as fleeing the scene on foot behind the bank…

Pecoraro says McKenna was soon after positively identified. He says McKenna is not suspected in the previous robbery of the bank, which occurred last Thursday. But McKenna has not been ruled out regarding other robberies that have occurred in the region, possibly including a February 22nd robbery of Tri-Counties Bank, on Sutton Way in Grass Valley. Bank of the West, on Brunswick Road, was robbed on February 12th.

