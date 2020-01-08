< Back to All News

Arrest After Break-In Of Forest Service Vehicle

Posted: Jan. 7, 2020 6:24 PM PST

About ten-thousand dollars worth of items were stolen, after a firefighter’s truck was broken into at the U.S. Forest Service office in Nevada City. But there’s been an arrest. Police Sergeant Sean Mason says the truck was parked in a fenced-in, locked area of the office lot, on Coyote Street…

But Mason says it didn’t take long to find the suspect, 50-year-old Ronnie Custer. He was located at a transient camp on Sugarloaf Trial and was taken into custody on three felony charges of second-degree burglary, receiving known stolen property, and grand theft…

Mason says Nevada City Police have had a number of contacts with Custer over the years, but for much less serious violations.

