Arrest After Brief Pursuit Near Nevada City

Posted: Aug. 23, 2022 5:28 PM PDT

A Grass Valley man created some excitement for Nevada City Police late Monday night. And it eventually led to the arrest of 32-year-old Jesse Hanson. Police Sergeant Sean Mason says it started for patrol officers on Sacramento Street near Railroad Avenue. That’s where they saw Hanson driving a vehicle believed to have been stolen…

click to listen to Sgt Mason

And with Hanson also on probation, Mason says a search was then conducted of the vehicle…

click to listen to Sgt Mason

Hanson has been booked on three felony charges that include evasion and receiving stolen property. Also, four misdemeanor charges, that include possession of a small amount of methamphetamine, drug paraphenalia, driving on a suspended license, and failure to register as a convicted sex offender.

