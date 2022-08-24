Arrest After Brief Pursuit Near Nevada City

A Grass Valley man created some excitement for Nevada City Police late Monday night. And it eventually led to the arrest of 32-year-old Jesse Hanson. Police Sergeant Sean Mason says it started for patrol officers on Sacramento Street near Railroad Avenue. That’s where they saw Hanson driving a vehicle believed to have been stolen…

And with Hanson also on probation, Mason says a search was then conducted of the vehicle…

Hanson has been booked on three felony charges that include evasion and receiving stolen property. Also, four misdemeanor charges, that include possession of a small amount of methamphetamine, drug paraphenalia, driving on a suspended license, and failure to register as a convicted sex offender.