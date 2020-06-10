Arrest After Car Full Of Stolen Items Found

A Grass Valley man has been arrested, after Nevada County Sheriff’s deputies found his car filled with stolen property. The department’s Public Information Officer, Andrew Trygg, says it started with a report from a nearby homeowner of a suspicious vehicle parked on Old Pond Lane and Lime Kiln Road. 40-year-old David Daly was inside and didn’t appear to belong in the neighborhood. Trygg says one of the deputies recognized the license plate as a possible suspect vehicle in a recent mail theft case…

Trygg says through computer research a deputy was able to locate a phone number for one of the names on the mail and called that person, who confirmed he’d been a victim recently. A search of the car turned up a wide variety of items, including prescription medications…

Deputies also found items consistent with heroin and methamphetamine, including syringes and pipes. Trygg estimates there were several dozen possible victims.