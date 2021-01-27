Arrest After Fire Destroys Vacant Home Nevada City

Broad Street in Nevada City was the site of a large fire Wednesday morning. And there’s been an arson arrest. Grass Valley/Nevada City Fire Division Chief Sam Goodspeed says it was reported across from the Bonanza Market…
Goodspeed says the structure that was destroyed was a vacant home. The neighboring structure was described as a commercial office building and no one was inside at the time. Meanwhile, 32-year-old Nathan Tomlinson of Nevada City has been taken into custody…
And Goodspeed says the surveillance footage also shows Tomlinson running away from the vacant home.
