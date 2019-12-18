Arrest After Man Reneges On Stolen Vehicle Deal

A Rough and Ready man has been arrested on two felony and five misdemeanor charges that began as a stolen vehicle case in Grass Valley. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says 24-year-old Dylan Walker had reportedly driven off in a vintage 1970 Ford Bronco from a business on Springhill Drive, about a week and a half ago. He says the victims’ managed to track down Walker and he told them they would never get the vehicle back without his help. When the victims told him they wouldn’t call law enforcement, Bates says Walker returned the vehicle…

But Bates says the victims soon after discovered that Walker had stolen a number of items from the vehicle, prompting them to call authorities. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg says Walker was spotted by deputies Monday night, in Rough and Ready, where he was seen walking in and out of traffic…

Trygg says Walker was soon after taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. It wasn’t known why he was bleeding. A small amount of heroin was also found. Trygg says Walker was also arrested on several outstanding warrants.