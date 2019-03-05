Arrest After Pursuit Ends In Penn Valley

A Marysville man who was being sought in Yuba County, regarding a vehicle pursuit, has been arrested regarding another pursuit in Nevada County. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Scales says his department received a report of 46-year-old Erik Shain driving erratically late Monday afternoon…

Scales says Shain was arrested in a field behind the mobile home park, with charges including felony evasion and disregarding public safety…

Scales says Shain was crossing over a double-yellow line at times, running stop signs, and driving at excessive speed.