Arrest After Pursuit Ends In Penn Valley

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 2:39 PM PST

A Marysville man who was being sought in Yuba County, regarding a vehicle pursuit, has been arrested regarding another pursuit in Nevada County. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Scales says his department received a report of 46-year-old Erik Shain driving erratically late Monday afternoon…

click to listen to Lt Scales

Scales says Shain was arrested in a field behind the mobile home park, with charges including felony evasion and disregarding public safety…

click to listen to Lt Scales

Scales says Shain was crossing over a double-yellow line at times, running stop signs, and driving at excessive speed.

