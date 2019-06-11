Arrest After Grass Valley Road Rage Incident

A Colfax man has been arrested, after a road rage and racing incident in Grass Valley late Monday night. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says it happened not long after an outside argument near a home on Brighton Street, where a party had recently broken up. Then the drivers of two vehicles were reported racing and tailgating each other through the downtown area, including on Bennett, Colfax, and East Bennett Streets. Bates says one vehicle was being driven by an 18-year-old male, with a male passenger who was under 18. The other vehicle was driven by the suspect, 21-year-old Jacob Stankovic…

Bates says Stankovic forced the 18-year-old driver off the road, causing that vehicle to crash into a telephone pole. The 18-year-old had also originally reported that a vehicle window had been broken by a gunshot. It turns out that Stankovic had allegedly thrown an unidentified object at the vehicle. The 18-year-old got out and took off, after Stankovic got inside the vehicle and drove it…

Stankovic was arrested a short time later on felony charges of vehicle theft, assault with a deadly weapon, and false imprisonment. He was also arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge.