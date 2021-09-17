Arrest After Shoplifting Spree Mill St Promenade

A Grass Valley transient who has a 20-year history with police has been arrested again. This time, Police Sergeant Clint Bates says 38-year-old Sylvia Valdez is suspected of shoplifting five to six stores on the Mill Street promenade. And one of the merchants confronted her as she was leaving…

Bates says when Valdez was cornered near a bank, on South Church Street, she allegedly punched the store owner in the face several times…

Valdez has been initially booked on one robbery charge, for the attack. But he expects more charges to be filed, regarding the other shops. He says a lot of the stolen items have been recovered. She is also charged with probation violation. Bates says other arrests, related to thefts and drug activity, go back to 2001.