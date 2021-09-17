< Back to All News

Arrest After Shoplifting Spree Mill St Promenade

Posted: Sep. 17, 2021 12:15 PM PDT

A Grass Valley transient who has a 20-year history with police has been arrested again. This time, Police Sergeant Clint Bates says 38-year-old Sylvia Valdez is suspected of shoplifting five to six stores on the Mill Street promenade. And one of the merchants confronted her as she was leaving…

click to listen to Sgt Bates

Bates says when Valdez was cornered near a bank, on South Church Street, she allegedly punched the store owner in the face several times…

click to listen to Sgt Bates

Valdez has been initially booked on one robbery charge, for the attack. But he expects more charges to be filed, regarding the other shops. He says a lot of the stolen items have been recovered. She is also charged with probation violation. Bates says other arrests, related to thefts and drug activity, go back to 2001.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha