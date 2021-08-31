Arrest After Someone Almost Shot In North San Juan

A North San Juan man has been arrested on five felony charges, regarding an altercation related to his ex-wife. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says a woman called to report that her ex-husband, 47-year-old Bryan Carman, was in an argument with her boyfriend…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says Carman’s ex-wife then intervened and pushed Carman’s arms, just as he fired the gun. The round went into the air and no one was hit…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says two of the felony charges are related to assault. The other felonies are for criminal threats, vandalism, and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm. The evasion charge is a misdemeanor. Trygg indicated that Carman was not driving in a reckless manner.