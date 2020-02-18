Arrest After Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Cedar Ridge

A high speed pursuit ended with an arrest in the Cedar Ridge area Monday night. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg says a deputy was on patrol on Idaho Maryland Road near Banner Lava Cap Road when a driver going the other way, identified as 48-year-old Keith Rains of Placerville, caught his attention…

Trygg says the pursuit continued down Brunswick Road toward Greenhorn Road, where Rains reportedly ran a stop sign. He says Rains then ran another stop sign at Highway 174 and the Cedar Ridge wye and then went down Cedar Ridge Drive, where Rains apparently didn’t realize there was a dead end…

With the assist of the K9 Rudiger, Rains was arrested a short time later. Trygg says the vehicle had been stolen from Yuba City. He says Rains was also on probation out of El Dorado County, but didn’t know for what prior conviction.