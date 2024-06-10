< Back to All News

Arrest Assaulting Girlfriend Holding Her Prisoner

Posted: Jun. 10, 2024 4:35 PM PDT

A Grass Valley man has been arrested on six felony charges related to his girlfriend. Police Lieutenant Clint Bates says the girlfriend told officers that 29-year-old Isaac Leal had held her against her will and physically and sexually assaulted her inside her apartment on Dorsey Drive over the past weekend

click to listen to Lt Bates

Bates says the victim was finally able to escape the apartment and go to a nearby unit and call authorities. When officers arrived, Leal was not there. But he was found and taken into custody a short time later…

click to listen to Lt Bates

Bates says a 10-month old child was also inside the apartment and was not harmed. He says the child has been turned over to a guardian for the time being, while Child Protective Services conducts its own investigation.

