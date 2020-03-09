Arrest For Attempts To Have Sex With Minors

A Grass Valley man has been arrested on felony sexual misconduct charges. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg says 42-year-old Joseph Crespin was taken into custody at Condon Park…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says Crespin was arrested on two felony charges of having contact with a minor with the intent of having sex, as well as a third felony on arranging a meeting for such contact…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says the potential female victims were 14 to 17 years old. He says he’s not aware of any prior incidents or arrests linked to Crespin.