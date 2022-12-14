Arrest For Drugs, a Gun, and Child Endangerment

A Nevada City woman has been arrested on drugs and weapons-related charges. Police Sergeant Sean Mason says 43-year-old Brooke Mayfield has been charged…

Mason says Mayfield was located with her children and contacted by officers in the Brunswick area of Grass Valley. She was found to be in possession of about 13 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphenalia, and a firearm inside the vehicle…

Also, driving on a suspended license and violating probation. And Mason says the investigation is continuing, with the possibility that other suspects might be taken into custody.