< Back to All News

Arrest For Drugs, a Gun, and Child Endangerment

Posted: Dec. 14, 2022 12:46 AM PST

A Nevada City woman has been arrested on drugs and weapons-related charges. Police Sergeant Sean Mason says 43-year-old Brooke Mayfield has been charged…

click to listen to Sgt Mason

Mason says Mayfield was located with her children and contacted by officers in the Brunswick area of Grass Valley. She was found to be in possession of about 13 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphenalia, and a firearm inside the vehicle…

click to listen to Sgt Mason

Also, driving on a suspended license and violating probation. And Mason says the investigation is continuing, with the possibility that other suspects might be taken into custody.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha