< Back to All News

Arrest For Vehicle Break-Ins In Lake Wildwood

Posted: Sep. 4, 2019 5:35 PM PDT

A Penn Valley man has been arrested for three vehicle break-ins. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Scales says 34-year-old Rodney Wilson allegedly took a gun, tools, and fishing equipment, among other items, from the vehicles, which were parked in a driveway on Jayhawk Drive in Lake Wildwood…

click to listen to Lt Scales

Scales says crime is not a very common occurrence in that upscale area, but it’s not unheard of…

click to listen to Lt Scales

Scales says only one of the three vehicles was locked. He says Wilson did not know the victims, that the home appeared to have been chosen at random. Two of the three charges are felonies, for grand theft and burglary.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha