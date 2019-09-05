Arrest For Vehicle Break-Ins In Lake Wildwood

A Penn Valley man has been arrested for three vehicle break-ins. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Scales says 34-year-old Rodney Wilson allegedly took a gun, tools, and fishing equipment, among other items, from the vehicles, which were parked in a driveway on Jayhawk Drive in Lake Wildwood…

Scales says crime is not a very common occurrence in that upscale area, but it’s not unheard of…

Scales says only one of the three vehicles was locked. He says Wilson did not know the victims, that the home appeared to have been chosen at random. Two of the three charges are felonies, for grand theft and burglary.