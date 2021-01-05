< Back to All News

Arrest In Break-In At 2477 Cannabis Dispensary

Posted: Jan. 5, 2021 12:17 AM PST

A Grass Valley man has been arrested regarding a burglary of the Elevation 2477 cannabis dispensary in Nevada City. Police Sergeant Sean Mason says 26-year-old Brandon Harris was caught on video surveillance footage…

Mason says the total value of the items taken is estimated at around 10-thousand dollars. And he says another suspect is also still being sought. Mason is not aware of any other break-ins at the city’s only dispensary…

Mason says he’s not sure Harris intended to sell the items, since the cannabis and paraphenalia had clear store labelling.

