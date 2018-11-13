< Back to All News

Arrest In Burglary Assault Pursuit Case

Nov. 13, 2018

Police say a Grass Valley man went on a crime spree early Monday morning before being arrested on a number of charges. Sergeant Clint Bates says officers initially responded to a report of an assault, at an apartment complex on Dorsey Drive. He says the suspect, 27-year-old Ethan Chojnacky, was then seen speeding northbound on the Golden Center Freeway…

Bates says Nevada County Sheriff’s deputies then picked up the pursuit and were also initially unsuccessful in detaining Chojnacky. He says a spike strip had to be used near Auburn Road to disable the vehicle before the suspect could be taken into custody….

Bates says Chojnacky allegedly started beating up a 65-year-old man, who lived nearby, who was trying to prevent the suspect from breaking into the apartment. Charges against Chojnacky include assault on an elderly dependent adult, as well as felony burglary and evasion and possessing a small amount of methamphetamine.

