Arrest In Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Teens

An arrest has been made of a former Nevada County resident believed to have drugged and sexually assaulted at least two girls, who were 15 to 17 years old. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Scales says the case was opened over a year ago, in September of 2021. That’s when the first victim identified the suspect as 21-year-old Noah Carter of Canby, Oregon, who was described as an acquaintance…

Scales says Carter recently turned himself in at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility. He was booked on numerous charges that include two counts of rape of an unconscious victim, statutory rape, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor…

Scales says the assaults occurred in the Nevada City area. The first victim reported that her assaults took place between January of 2020 and September of 2021. The second victim reported one assault in May of 2021.