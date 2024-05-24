Arrest In Druggings And Rapings Of A GV Woman

A Colfax man has been arrested for what Grass Valley Police say was a series of sexual assaults of a woman he knew, over the past several months. Sergeant Evan Butler says the assaults allegedly committed by 48-year-old Dayne King all occurred at the woman’s Grass Valley home. And the charges include rape of a drugged and unconscious victim…

Butler didn’t have any information on the nature of the substance. But there was no alcohol involved. He also declined to provide any details on the relationship between the victim and King. He did say that in at least one incident the woman believed she was only taking vitamins. And he says the nature of the crime provides the possibility of repeat occurrences…

King has also been booked on a charge of committing a felony while out on bail. Butler says that was in reference to possession of an illegal weapon at the Rood Center.