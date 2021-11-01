Arrest in Fatal Skateboard Hit and Run

An arrest has been made in a fatal collision. A CHP investigation beginning around 4:30 am Saturday morning regarding a fatal hit and run collision occurring in the vicinity of Alta Street and Dolores Drive led to the arrest of Madison Felhaber, an 18 year old female from Grass Valley, was driving a 2005 Infiniti G35 on Alta Street near Dolores Drive. Felhaber struck a skateboarder, identified as a 15 year old female Pasley Woodard from Grass Valley. She was accompanied by a friend who witnessed the collision. The friend was not injured as a result of this collision.

Felhaber fled the scene immediately after the collision. Through a collaborative effort with Nevada County law enforcement agencies, the investigation obtained several facts surrounding this collision and the possible suspect. Felhaber voluntarily turned herself in to the Nevada County Jail Saturday evening. She was interviewed by the investigating officer and booked into jail for 20001(a) VC (hit and run resulting in death). This investigation is still ongoing. Any further witnesses or persons with information are urged to contact the CHP.