Arrest In Fire Near Grass Valley Police Department

An arrest regarding a fire late last month that was near the Grass Valley Police Department. But Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says 40-year-old Jared Mingle, considered a transient, is not being charged with arson…
But Walsh says Mingle is still being charged with a felony, for recklessly causing a fire near an inhabited structure. The blaze was in a nearby grassy and wooded alcove area that damaged some cement walls…
Grass Valley Police also had video surveillance footage of the incident.
KNCO Web Comments Guidelines