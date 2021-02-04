< Back to All News

Arrest In Fire Near Grass Valley Police Department

Posted: Feb. 4, 2021 12:32 AM PST

An arrest regarding a fire late last month that was near the Grass Valley Police Department. But Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says 40-year-old Jared Mingle, considered a transient, is not being charged with arson…

But Walsh says Mingle is still being charged with a felony, for recklessly causing a fire near an inhabited structure. The blaze was in a nearby grassy and wooded alcove area that damaged some cement walls…

Grass Valley Police also had video surveillance footage of the incident.

