< Back to All News

Arrest in GVPD Vandalism

Posted: Aug. 2, 2020 10:26 AM PDT

An arrest made in the The Grass Valley Police Department vadalism case that occurred Wednesday night, by a single male suspect. Sgt. Dan Kimbrough says officers returning to the station were shocked to find the front window in the door and another window broken as well a some equipment inside the building. Kimbrough says the damage was done by a rock that had been thrown. A review of video footage shows one male suspect.
News of the vandalism had spread through social media with some people speculating that it was some sort of protest against the police department.
Kimbrough says the video footage from in front of the station and other sources confirm that it was single individual.

Listen to Dan Kimbrough

On Friday evening officers located and arrested 35 year old Adam Cockrell for suspected felony vadalism.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha