Arrest in GVPD Vandalism

An arrest made in the The Grass Valley Police Department vadalism case that occurred Wednesday night, by a single male suspect. Sgt. Dan Kimbrough says officers returning to the station were shocked to find the front window in the door and another window broken as well a some equipment inside the building. Kimbrough says the damage was done by a rock that had been thrown. A review of video footage shows one male suspect.

News of the vandalism had spread through social media with some people speculating that it was some sort of protest against the police department.

Kimbrough says the video footage from in front of the station and other sources confirm that it was single individual.

Listen to Dan Kimbrough

On Friday evening officers located and arrested 35 year old Adam Cockrell for suspected felony vadalism.