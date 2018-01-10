< Back to All News

Arrest In Hatchet Robbery At Grass Valley Store

Posted: Jan. 10, 2018 3:33 PM PST

An arrest has been made in a nearly year-and-a-half-old robbery case in Grass Valley. Police Captain Steve Johnson says it happened in August of 2016 at the Circle K on South Auburn Street…

Johnson says the clerk gave the suspect about $35. And before running out of the store, the man also grabbed several cartons of cigarettes. But Johnson says offficers found, about a block away, the hatchet and some clothing they believe was worn by the suspect. Detectives reviewed video surveillance footage, posted a photo with the media, and asked for help from the public…

Johnson says Pierce was taken into custody, without incident, on Tuesday, near the Pine Creek Shopping Center.

