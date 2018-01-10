Arrest In Hatchet Robbery At Grass Valley Store

An arrest has been made in a nearly year-and-a-half-old robbery case in Grass Valley. Police Captain Steve Johnson says it happened in August of 2016 at the Circle K on South Auburn Street…

click to listen to Captain Johnson

Johnson says the clerk gave the suspect about $35. And before running out of the store, the man also grabbed several cartons of cigarettes. But Johnson says offficers found, about a block away, the hatchet and some clothing they believe was worn by the suspect. Detectives reviewed video surveillance footage, posted a photo with the media, and asked for help from the public…

click to listen to Captain Johnson

Johnson says Pierce was taken into custody, without incident, on Tuesday, near the Pine Creek Shopping Center.