Arrest In Multi-County Thefts Case

A Camptonville woman has been arrested for a number of thefts, especially mail, involving numerous counties. And that includes Nevada County, where she was taken into custody. Sheriff’s Department Senior Administrative Analyst, Leslie Williams, says it began with a call from the owner of an unoccupied property on Country Heights Drive in Penn Valley which did have several storage outbuildings. She says he was already missing a utility trailer…

Williams says deputies found a generator belonging to the property owner in the bed of a truck belonging to the suspect, 26-year-old Shawna Baldwin. And then deputies learned of an address on Easy Street in Penn Valley. They found a vehicle allegedly belonging to Baldwin, that was parked next to the stolen trailer, with additional property located in the vehicle…

Charges Baldwin was booked on also include vehicle theft and transportation of a controlled substance.