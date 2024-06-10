Arrest In Several Burglaries In Grass Valley

A man from the Grass Valley area has been arrested on several burglary charges from incidents reported over the weekend. Police Lieutenant Clint Bates says it started with a report of an alarm going off at a medical office on Crown Point Court in the middle of the night. No evidence of a break-in was found, at least at that location. Then, about an hour later, an alarm was reported in the Brunswick Basin regarding an actual burglary at another medical office…

Bates says officers conducted a search of that area and found 43-year-old Christopher Cox nearby, in a forested area, where he was taken into custody…

No items were taken from any of the incidents. Meanwhile, that same night, officers responded to another alarm at Crown Point Court, where they found an attic fire at a tech business that had also extended into the patio area and the tree line behind the business. Bates says arson is suspected and Cox is still a person of interest but no arrest has been made.