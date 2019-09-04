Arrest In Shooting and Kidnapping Incident

A shooting incident outside a home on North Bloomfield Road, early Tuesday has led to the arrest of a Smartsville man. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says while deputies and officers were responding, a Grass Valley Police officer spotted a driver travelling recklessly and at a high rate of speed. The driver was pulled over on Sutton Way…

As deputies arrived on the scene at the home where the incident occurred, Bringolf says a man fled on a dirt bike. There was a short pursuit that was terminated due to unsafe conditions. The man is not being sought and is not considered to be involved in the shooting.Then, when Grass Valley police officers approached Moffat’s vehicle, which was parked outside the emergency room of the hospital, they made an interesting discovery…

Bringolf says Moffatt had fired a shotgun twice during an argument. He also says he’s not sure the person who was shot was the intended target. The names and genders of the victims are not being released at this time. He says the suspect and victims are acquainted with one another, but won’t say how. Moffatt was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.