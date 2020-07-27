< Back to All News

Arrest In Two Sierra County Shooting Incidents

Posted: Jul. 27, 2020 12:54 PM PDT

The suspect identified in two shooting incidents in Sierra County that occurred early this month has been arrested. 40-year-old John Conway of Oroville is charged with the murder of Ari Gershman, a doctor from Danville. In a news release at the time, the Sheriff’s Department says Gershman and his 15-year-old son encountered Conway while driving down a dirt road in the Poker Flat area. The boy says, for unknown reasons, Conway opened fire. The boy fled into the woods, uninjured, and called the department. Earlier that day, Conway reportedly shot two other people, while he was riding a utility terrain vehicle. Both victims had non-life-threatening injuries. Conway was arrested in Butte County. Sierra County Sheriff Mike Fisher was not available for comment.

