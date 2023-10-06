Arrest In Vehicle Vandalism Spree In Grass Valley

A Grass Valley man has been arrested for a vandalism spree earlier this week, along with attempted assault and destruction of public property. Police Lieutenant Clint Bates says 32-year-old Jeremy Jenkins is charged. He says the vandalism occurred over a two-day period in the areas of Catherine Lane and East Main Street near Dorsey Drive. At least some of the eight separate incidents were captured on video surveillance…

Jenkins faces seven total felony charges. And Bates says the attempted assault occurred at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and followed a separate arrest on being under the influence of drugs…

Bates says Jenkins allegedly tried to punch a nurse in the emergency department. She ducked behind a computer and Jenkins hit the computer instead, causing damage beyond repair. He was charged with misdemeanors from that incident.