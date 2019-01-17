< Back to All News

Arrest Includes Burglary Counterfeiting Charges

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 3:06 PM PST

A Grass Valley man has been arrested on six felony and four misdemeanor charges regarding alleged burglary activity and counterfeiting, among other allegations. Police Sergeant Brian Blakemore says his department received a call, early Thursday morning, from someone living on Cypress Hills Drive near Hughes Road, about two people going through yards and trying door handles of vehicles…

Blakemore says during this time another resident told officers that his utility truck had been broken into and then identified some stolen items in the suspicious vehicle. He says a suspect was soon spotted, later identified as 26-year-old Connor Casey, who then took off on foot…

Blakemore says Casey was taken into custody. In his vehicle, officers also found numerous counterfeit fifty and one-hundred-dollar bills. Casey also faces miscellaneous drug charges. Blakemore says Casey was also arrested on many warrants out of Nevada and Placer Counties, regarding similar criminal activity, over the last couple of years. The second person reported to have been prowling with Casey was never identified.

