Arrest Made From South County Vegetation Fire

Posted: Jul. 30, 2019 12:59 PM PDT

A Nevada City man is facing one misdemeanor charge for causing a vegetation fire that happened in the Higgins Corner area of Nevada County last weekend. Mary Eldridge, with Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, says the blaze began off Streeter Road Saturday afternoon…

Eldridge indicates the fire was not deliberately set…

The news release from Cal Fire contained no specifics on the arrest. But the District Attorney’s Office says 55-year-old Ron Kramer has been charged with one misdemeanor count of starting a fire by inappropriate use of gas-powered equipment. He was originally arrested, by Cal Fire, on one felony and two misdemeanor charges. Cal Fire says at the time the fire started it was around 100 degrees, with humidity at or under 20-percent, making this a very dangerous act. No structures were damaged, but there was a brief evacuation of two homes.

