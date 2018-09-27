Arrest Made In Murder Of North San Juan Man

A Chicago man has been arrested for murder, in the death of a man believed to be from North San Juan, whose body was found in Missouri. According to a statement from the Missouri Highway Patrol, the victim,Tyler Worthington, disappeared while he and the suspect, 26-year-old Joseph McKenna were in Missouri to sell marijuana, or oil from the plant. Worthington had been shot and dragged into the woods, according to the statement. His remains were found in June by Miller County authorities, near the town of Tuscumbia. Speaking to local radio station KRMS, County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says McKenna is still awaiting extradition…

The Highway Patrol statement also says investigators found, at Worthington’s home, more than 500 pounds of marijuana, green houses, and hundreds of plants and invoices showing vapor pen cartridges used for marijuana oil, that were shipped to McKenna in Chicago. Gregoire says more arrests are possible. Meanwhile, Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal says his department never had any contact with Worthington. He says the address they found was only a P.O box number in North San Juan, which means it’s not certain Worthington actually lived in the area.