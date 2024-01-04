< Back to All News

Arrest Made In Recently Posted Cold Case

Posted: Jan. 4, 2024 5:32 AM PST

After recently posting a Facebook video, marking the 12th anniversary of a cold murder case, an arrest has been made by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department. 47-year-old Eric Hodges, from Nevada City, has been charged with killing 63-year-old Delbert Wilder of Grass Valley at Wilder’s property. It was the first of a multi-cold case docuseries launched by the Department in November. The video shared insights into Wilder’s life and his murder and encouraged community members to come forward with information. And the department says that’s exactly what residents did, with tips and phone calls coming in. In a statement, Sheriff Shannan Moon says the case has been on the cusp of being solved for some time. Along with recent advances in DNA technology, new witness statements, as a direct result of the video, and the DA reviewing the department’s new evidence and filing the case, she hopes justice will finally be served. No information on a motive or circumstances surrounding Wilder’s death was available.

