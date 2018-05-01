Arrest Made In Three Month-Old Nevada City Murder

An arrest has been made regarding the murder of a 67-year-old Nevada City woman that occurred nearly three months ago. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says they’ve charged 71-year-old Michael Sturgell, of Oroville, in the death of Pamela DeGrio…

Degrio’s body was found, with multiple gunshot wounds, at her home on North Bloomfield Road on February sixth. Bringolf says a firearm stolen from DeGrio’s home, at the time of the murder, was recently recovered in Butte County, along with several other firearms taken in the burglary for which Sturgell is awaiting sentencing. He says these firearms were determined to have been fenced by Sturgell, shortly after DeGrio’s death…

Bringolf says a motive is not known at this time.