Arrest Of GV Woman For Assaults Downtown

Grass Valley Police have arrested a woman for causing quite a disturbance near where she lives, as well as at her home. Police Sergeant Clint Lovelady says it started with a report of 44-year-old Emily Prout punching windows of local businesses, on South Auburn Street, and yelling a lot…

That residence was Prout’s home. Lovelady says the cremated remains belonged to a family member of hers. He says as officers attempted to take her into custody, she got into a scuffle with them. And it was soon after learned that she’d also allegedly assaulted two employees at a business on Bank Street…

Lovelady says Prout was heavily under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. Among the charges are felony kidnapping and felony false imprisonment.