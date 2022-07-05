< Back to All News

Arrest For Allegedly Holding Gun To Head Of Dad

Posted: Jul. 5, 2022 11:51 AM PDT

A Nevada City man has been arrested on numerous gun-related charges. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says it began last weekend with a call from the father of the man, at the father’s home, in the area of Newtown Road…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says deputies were then directed to Smith’s home, where he peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody. A search of Smith disclosed no firearms. But nearly a gram of cocaine was found in one of his boots. Later in the day, a Gun Violence Restraining Order was obtained against Smith…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says deputies then did find several illegal firearms and firearm manufacturing kits, along with several hundred cartridges of ammunition. That meant additional charges that included possession of an illegal assault weapon, as well as a non-serialized firearm.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha