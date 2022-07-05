Arrest For Allegedly Holding Gun To Head Of Dad

A Nevada City man has been arrested on numerous gun-related charges. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says it began last weekend with a call from the father of the man, at the father’s home, in the area of Newtown Road…

Trygg says deputies were then directed to Smith’s home, where he peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody. A search of Smith disclosed no firearms. But nearly a gram of cocaine was found in one of his boots. Later in the day, a Gun Violence Restraining Order was obtained against Smith…

Trygg says deputies then did find several illegal firearms and firearm manufacturing kits, along with several hundred cartridges of ammunition. That meant additional charges that included possession of an illegal assault weapon, as well as a non-serialized firearm.