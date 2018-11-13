< Back to All News

Arrest Of Man Groping A Number Of Women

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 3:26 PM PST

A 20-year-old Nevada City man has been arrested for a number of groping incidents in Grass Valley over the last year or so. Police say Riley Mispley has been grabbing and touching women in a sexual manner, as they walked alone in the downtown area, usually in broad daylight. Lieutenant Joe Matteoni says nine incidents have been reported. He says Mispley was arrested after the most recent two incidents, which occurred last Friday. And one, this time, involved a child…

click to listen to Lt Matteoni

And within minutes after that, Matteoni says Mispley walked up to an adult woman and reached under her skirt and grabbed her leg, before taking off running again. He says Mispley was arrested through video surveillance camera footage and witness identiifcation. As for a motive…

click to listen to Lt Matteoni

Matteoni says Mispley has been charged with one felony count of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor. The other charges he’s facing are misdemeanors. Mispley had also been on probation in Placer County, after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of false imprisonment by violence and sexual battery with restraint.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha