Arrest Of Man Groping A Number Of Women

A 20-year-old Nevada City man has been arrested for a number of groping incidents in Grass Valley over the last year or so. Police say Riley Mispley has been grabbing and touching women in a sexual manner, as they walked alone in the downtown area, usually in broad daylight. Lieutenant Joe Matteoni says nine incidents have been reported. He says Mispley was arrested after the most recent two incidents, which occurred last Friday. And one, this time, involved a child…

click to listen to Lt Matteoni

And within minutes after that, Matteoni says Mispley walked up to an adult woman and reached under her skirt and grabbed her leg, before taking off running again. He says Mispley was arrested through video surveillance camera footage and witness identiifcation. As for a motive…

click to listen to Lt Matteoni

Matteoni says Mispley has been charged with one felony count of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor. The other charges he’s facing are misdemeanors. Mispley had also been on probation in Placer County, after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of false imprisonment by violence and sexual battery with restraint.