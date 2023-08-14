Arrest Of GV Man With Extensive History

Inappropriate contact with a Mill Street female store employee has led to the arrest of a 61-year-old Grass Valley man with a significant criminal history here. Police Lieutenant Clint Bates says Emillo Agnew had skipped out on parole and was believed to have been living in Mexico for the last five years. A warrant had been issued for him. For unknown reasons, he returned to town recently and had been hanging around the promenade area where the employee worked…

Bates says officers got in touch with Agnew, through his social media contact information, and arranged to meet him on Mill Street. When Agnew realized he wasn’t meeting with the employee, he started to run off but was quickly taken into custody. Bates says he had a gun on him, a parole violation…

Bates says Agnew wasn’t charged for soliciting the employee, since there was never any direct contact and she was an adult. But he was booked on a total of ten felony charges, mostly related to the gun possession.