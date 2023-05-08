Arrest Of Multiple Pursuits Suspect

A Nevada County man who was the focus of local law enforcement for several reckless driving incidents in the space of a week has been arrested. Sheriff’s Department Senior Administrative Analyst, Leslie Williams, says the first incident occurred on the morning of April 28th. She says a deputy attempted to pull over 46-year-old Adam Angelico on Highway 49 near La Barr Meadows Road for having an expired registration tag on his license plate. She says Angelico, instead, took off at a high rate of speed, exiting at West Empire Street…

After running the license plate, Williams says deputies discovered that Angelico had active warrants out of Yuba County. That included two counts of battery on a correctional officer and medical personnel. About 40 minutes later, when they attempted to serve the warrants at Angelico’s home, on You Bet Bet Road, he sped off again…

But, this time, officers did not engage in a pursuit, due to heavy traffic and wet roads. Williams says Angelico was rousted out of bed early the next morning, at his home, and taken into custody.