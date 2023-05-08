< Back to All News

Arrest Of Multiple Pursuits Suspect

Posted: May. 8, 2023 2:49 PM PDT

A Nevada County man who was the focus of local law enforcement for several reckless driving incidents in the space of a week has been arrested. Sheriff’s Department Senior Administrative Analyst, Leslie Williams, says the first incident occurred on the morning of April 28th. She says a deputy attempted to pull over 46-year-old Adam Angelico on Highway 49 near La Barr Meadows Road for having an expired registration tag on his license plate. She says Angelico, instead, took off at a high rate of speed, exiting at West Empire Street…

click to listen to Leslie Williams

After running the license plate, Williams says deputies discovered that Angelico had active warrants out of Yuba County. That included two counts of battery on a correctional officer and medical personnel. About 40 minutes later, when they attempted to serve the warrants at Angelico’s home, on You Bet Bet Road, he sped off again…

click to listen to Leslie Williams

But, this time, officers did not engage in a pursuit, due to heavy traffic and wet roads. Williams says Angelico was rousted out of bed early the next morning, at his home, and taken into custody.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha