Arrest Of Nevada City Woman Debit Card Thefts

A local woman has been arrested for a number of thefts in Nevada City related to a stolen debit card. 45-year-old Anna Drake has been booked. Police Lieutenant Sean Mason says it started with a report of Drake entering an inhabited home…

Mason says the next day they responded to a call of suspicious activity at a downtown business, where Drake was located and taken into custody…

Mason says bail was set at a half-a-million dollars for each of four felony charges. He says that ensured that Drake would not likely be released while a search warrant was served at the home to gather evidence. He says it also greatly reduced the chance that she could get out and destroy evidence before the search could be conducted.