Arrest Part Of Search Of Fire-Prone Camps

With the fire conditions at their driest of the year, which often include gusty winds, Grass Valley’s Strategic Response Unit took another tour recently, looking for new homeless encampments in the woods around town. Police Captain Steve Johnson says they found five. He says the transients in four of them agreed to move and were directed to services and available temporary housing. But the fifth camp, near Centennial and Idaho Maryland Roads, was a different story…

Johnson says the occupant was 37-year-old Melissa Howland, originally from the Redding area, who’d been camping in various areas in the last couple of weeks. In the department’s interactions with her over the last couple of weeks, he says she had not been receptive to their offerings…

So, Johnson says Howland was arrested on three misdemeanor charges, including reckless burning.