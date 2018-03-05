Arrests After Pot Transaction Turns Into Robbery

Two arrests after what was originally supposed to be a marijuana transaction in Grass Valley turned into an armed robbery. Police Sergeant Dan Kimbrough says the victim stated that he was supposed to meet the suspects in the driveway of a home on West Main Street…

Kimbrough says the amount of marijuana taken is not actually certain, since that was only according to the victim. He says the victim then gave officers a vehicle description and that they were likely headed up Highway 20 toward Reno. He says Nevada City Police pulled the vehicle over on that stretch, where 26-year-old Tyler Ferris of Truckee and 28-year-old Keion Paris of Roselle, New Jersey were taken into custody. Kimbrough says the gun that was allegedly used in the robbery was also found and was reported to have been stolen from Georgia.